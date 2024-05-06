MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $25.35. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 257,431 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
