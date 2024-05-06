ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $531,508.86 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

