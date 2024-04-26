PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

