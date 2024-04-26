Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 11,437 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $32,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 863,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

