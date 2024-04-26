Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %
WFC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $60.27. 9,926,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,002,043. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
