Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.