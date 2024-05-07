LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 69.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

