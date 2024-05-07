Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 399.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,107 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VALE opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

