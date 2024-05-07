Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

