GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GHRS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 72.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GH Research by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GH Research by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

