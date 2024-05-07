U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,378 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after purchasing an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

