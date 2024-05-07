U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 744,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,087,000 after acquiring an additional 921,631 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

