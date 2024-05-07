U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

