Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

