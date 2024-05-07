Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $107.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $24,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 517.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 206,729 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.