U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 637 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

