Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Flywire Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 129.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 1,050,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 56.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 1,014,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Flywire by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after buying an additional 872,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

