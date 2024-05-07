Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.78 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,150,526 shares of company stock worth $34,221,892. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

