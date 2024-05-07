Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Frontdoor Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $38.97.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
