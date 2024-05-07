Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

