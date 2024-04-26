New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,398 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of STERIS worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.