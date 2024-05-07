Brenda Reichelderfer Sells 5,250 Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 5,250 shares of Moog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $844,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moog Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MOG-A traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.88. 70,806 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

