Brenda Reichelderfer Sells 5,250 Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 5,250 shares of Moog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $844,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Moog Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE MOG-A traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.88. 70,806 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59.
Moog Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.