Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases £19,885.80 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie acquired 2,882 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,982.16).

On Friday, May 3rd, David McCreadie acquired 2,880 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($25,109.55).

Shares of STB stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 688 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 685.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.45. The firm has a market cap of £131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 503.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.42).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,335.77%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

