MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after buying an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 419,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

