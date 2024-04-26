Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 354,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,694 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $7.64 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

