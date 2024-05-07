Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Sells 2,570 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.26. 183,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,898. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

