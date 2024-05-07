MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $456,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period.

CNRG stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 2,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,761. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

