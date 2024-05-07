Insider Buying: London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) insider Warwick Hugh Marshall bought 125,000 shares of London Finance & Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($67,525.13).

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of LFI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47 ($0.59). 55,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,264. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.34. London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.75). The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 47.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

London Finance & Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

See Also

