MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 519,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,575. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

