Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. 1,356,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

