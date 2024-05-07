AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.43.

AECOM Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 434,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

