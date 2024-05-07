1,593 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,752,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,360,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,981,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,865,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.09. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.