3,850 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,172,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. 69,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

