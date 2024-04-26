New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
New Found Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:NFGC opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. New Found Gold has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Found Gold will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
