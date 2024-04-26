Citigroup Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $72.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

