Status Price Up 0.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Status has a total market cap of $153.50 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,313.21 or 0.99994086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012795 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,828,218 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,828,217.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03958738 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,953,121.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.