BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.490 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.35.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Down 0.4 %

BILL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.34. 2,227,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,142. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.