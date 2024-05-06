Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.39. 2,101,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

