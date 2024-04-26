Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lion Electric
Lion Electric Stock Down 3.9 %
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.