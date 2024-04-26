Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

