Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $49.50

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

