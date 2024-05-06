Aavegotchi Trading Down 8.5% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
