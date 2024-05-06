U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

