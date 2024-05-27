Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.38. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $336.67 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

