Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 404,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,258,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ATI Stock Up 2.2 %

ATI stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,378. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

