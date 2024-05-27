MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.92. 4,212,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

