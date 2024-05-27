MMA Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,897 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.