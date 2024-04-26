Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,605. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

