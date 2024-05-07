Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,356 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 145,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

