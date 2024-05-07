Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 831,469 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

