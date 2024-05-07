Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,015,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,378,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after buying an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,254,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 284,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,460. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

